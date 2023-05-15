Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kiren Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their remarks on judiciary and the Collegium system for appointment of judges.

“What is this? Why have you come here?" a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked the lawyer for the petitioner Bombay Lawyers Association challenging the High Court's decision rejecting their plea.

The bench said that it believed that the High Court's view is correct.

If any authority has made an inappropriate statement, the top court has a broad view to deal with it, the bench said.

The lawyers body challenged the High Court's decision of February 1 rejecting its PIL against Rijiju and Dhankhar.

The organisation sought a declaration that the both were disqualified to hold the constitutional posts of Vice President and Minister of the Union Cabinet based on their behaviour, conduct and utterances made in public.

The lawyers’ body argued that both, the VP and law minister, were continuing their "rampage of attack upon the Constitution with complete impunity".

The association claimed that Rijiju and Dhankhar showed lack of faith in the Constitution with their remarks and conduct.

While rejecting a plea for action against Dhankar and Rijiju for their statements, the High Court had said, "The credibility of the Supreme Court of India is sky-high. It cannot be eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals."

"The constitutional authorities cannot be removed in the manner as suggested by the petitioner. Fair criticism of the judgment is permissible. It is no doubt, fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution. Majesty of law has to be respected," the HC had said.

The court also noted both Dhankar and Rijiju had said that the government has never undermined the authority of the judiciary and its independence will always remain untouched.