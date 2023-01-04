SC denies Azam Khan's plea to transfer cases outside UP

Supreme Court refuses to transfer pending criminal cases against Azam Khan outside Uttar Pradesh

Khan was recently convicted in a criminal case relating to hate speech and disqualified as a lawmaker in the state Assembly

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 04 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 13:02 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to transfer criminal cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, pending in a Rampur special court, outside Uttar Pradesh on grounds of alleged "persecution".

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice S A Nazeer and Justice P S Narasimha said it needed more cogent reasons for transferring the ongoing criminal cases against Khan.

"I will not get justice in the state. I am being persecuted... It is not a judge... It is the state. Everywhere, the situation will be the same inside the state," senior advocate Kalip Sibal, appearing for Khan, said.

"When we transfer (a case), we need far more cogent reasons for the transfer. Sorry. We are giving you the liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court," the bench said.

The Samajwadi Party leader had sought transfer of several ongoing criminal cases against him in a special trial court in Rampur outside Uttar Pradesh.

Khan was recently convicted in a criminal case relating to hate speech and disqualified as a lawmaker in the state Assembly.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Azam Khan
India News
Uttar Pradesh
D Y Chandrachud
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 