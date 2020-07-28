Supreme Court rejects plea to exclude Uttar Pradesh DGP K L Gupta from panel probing Vikas Dubey encounter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to consider a plea for removing ex Uttar Pradesh DGP K L Gupta from the judicial panel probing killings of eight policemen in Kanpur and subsequent encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and his six associates on July 10.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde dismissed the applications filed by petitioner-advocates Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Anoop Prakash Awasthi, for excluding Gupta due to press statements issued by him purportedly giving clean chit to police in the encounter. The petitioners apprehended bias in the retired police officer's version.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, however, cited an article by Gupta where he emphasised the importance of magisterial enquiry and punishment of the guilty into the entire episode. He also submitted that his statements should not be read selectively.

On July 22, the top court had approved a proposal by Uttar Pradesh government to allow former top court judge, Justice B S Chauhan to head the inquiry panel to probe into incidents of July 2 leading to killings of eight policemen in Kanpur and subsequent encounter of gangster Dubey, who faced 64 criminal cases, and his henchmen on July 10.

On a suggestion by the court, the state government had then reconstituted the previously-formed panel headed by former judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Sashi Kant Agarwal. It had also included Gupta in the panel.