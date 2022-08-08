Supreme Court relief for Times Now anchor in Prophet remarks row

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar from any coercive action with regard to multiple FIRs already registered or future cases that may be lodged over the remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammed on May 26.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli sought a response from Delhi, West Bengal and other states' police within two weeks on her petition.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the senior journalist, submitted the petitioner, who was anchoring the show, said nothing offensive during the debate on Gyanvapi mosque. However, one participant said something which was retorted by another one. In fact, she had doused the fire by saying we have to go by the Constitution, he said.

"The woman, (Nupur Sharma) who made the statement, is facing flak in different FIRs. The petitioner is also facing FIRs in many states. First FIR was lodged in Delhi," he said.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for the West Bengal government, said the copy of FIRs annexed with the plea were not the right ones as "those did not concern the particular speech."

Rohatgi, however, questioned the "extra interest" shown by the West Bengal government in the matter.

After a brief hearing, the court, as an interim measure, directed that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner following the FIRs/complaints lodged or future cases which may be registered with respect to the programme on May 26.

On July 19, the court had similarly ordered that no coercive action can be taken against Nupur Sharma in FIRs registered so far and also in cases, which could be lodged in future in connection with her remarks during the debate.

The order by the top court, which earlier on July 1 declined to consider her similar plea saying "her remark has set the entire country on fire", had come as her counsel submitted that she faced real threat to her life and liberty.

Sharma faced cases in Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and other states.