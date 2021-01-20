Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on reconstituting panel on farm laws

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Union government to fill up a vacancy created after the recusal of Bhartiya Kisan Union national president B S Mann in the committee formed to resolve the impasse arising out of farmer unions protest against the three laws.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre on a plea by a farmers union for reconstitution of the committee due to the committee members previous stance in support of the laws.

The top court, however, expressed its indignation over aspersions cast on committee members.

"We wanted to provide a solution. We have serious objections that members of the committee are criticised and called names. I am very sorry to see what is appearing in newspapers," the CJI said.

Maintaining that no adjudicatory power has been conferred on the committee members, the bench said, "Their reputation is being torn to shreds. One can only question them if their integrity is questionable."

"If people have expressed their views, you can't brand people. People have opinions. Even some of the best judges have expressed opinion but passed orders the other way. It has become a culture of branding people. Even judges have changed their opinion while dealing with a case," the CJI said.

On January 12, while staying the implementation of the three laws, the court had formed the committee comprising, Mann, Parmod Kumar Joshi, agricultural economist, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; and Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana.

However, Mann opted out the panel formed to resolve the impasse created due to ongoing farmers protest at Delhi borders.

The farmers declined to appear before the committee saying the all the members had already taken a public stance in favour of new enactments. They continued to demand repeal of laws, even after several rounds of negotiations with the Union ministers.

The court, on Wednesday also, recorded the statement of senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Prashant Bhushan that some of the unions represented by them were not interested in making any representation to the committee. They said the farmers wanted repeal of the laws.

Earlier in the day, the court decided to entertain an application moved by the Delhi police to restrain farmers unions from taking out proposed tractors rally on Republic Day.

"We consider it improper for us to allow or disallow any rally. You're the executive, you have authority to take whatever action through police. The Centre has powers to act on law and order, we won't intervene," the bench said, asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to withdraw the plea to stop tractors rally by the farmers.