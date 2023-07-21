Supreme Court seeks details of suits related to Lord Krishna's birthplace

The Supreme Court on Friday sought details of the suits related to Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura transferred to it by the Allahabad High Court for adjudication, saying multiplicity of proceedings and delay were not in the interest of anybody.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the Muslim side, which challenged the validity of the High Court's May 26 order, if it is not in the interest of everybody that the suits are consolidated and tried at the higher level at the earliest.

The bench said pendency of matter causes its own disquiet as multiple suits have been filed.

"It is in the larger interest of everybody that the matter is decided at a higher level," the bench orally said.

The counsel from the Muslim side contended that the suits were filed only from 2020, while the transfer petition was filed in the HC with regard to one suit that challenged a compromise decree of 1968.

The counsel also submitted that the transfer of suits would deprive the parties of an appellate jurisdiction and that all the parties do not have the wherewithal to travel to the High Court.

The bench again said it would be better if the issue is settled at a higher level.

The court, however, asked HC's Registrar General to provide information on the suits ordered to be clubbed and transferred by the High Court to itself.

In its May 26, 2023 decision, the Allahabad High Court ordered for the transfer of all the cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi pending before the Mathura court to itself.

A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra had then allowed a transfer petition filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and seven others.

While allowing the plea for transfer of one suit, the court had then exercised its suo motu power for the rest of the suits of similar nature, by withdrawing them from the lower civil court concerned and transferring the same to the High Court.

The matter arose out of a plea originally filed in the court of civil judge senior division on September 25, 2020 by Lucknow-resident Ranjana Agnihotri and others as the "next friend of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman".

They had claimed in the plea that Shahi Idgah Masjid is constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janam Bhoomi Trust. They had demanded the mosque be removed and the land returned to the Trust.

They also contended that the Shahi Idgah Mosque had been built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

They have also challenged the 1968 agreement between the Shahi Idgah Mosque Committee and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, allowing the Mosque to continue to exist and use the land on which it was situated.

They also claimed entire birth place of Lord Krishna and sought removal of encroachment of superstructure built as Shahi Idgah masjid over there.