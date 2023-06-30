Supreme Court sends notice to UP govt on release plea of 15 lifers

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by 15 life term convicts seeking premature release from prison after having served between 15 to 23 years behind bars.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and K V Vishwanathan sought a response from the state government as the convicts sought a direction to grant them remission for "better future life" as per the policy formulated on August 1, 2018.

Their writ petition stated the petitioners have already been in judicial custody in various cases and undergone 15 to 23 years of actual sentence. They sought mercy of the court for release or remission for the remaining period of sentence in the interest of justice and balance of equity.

The petitioners lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh jail cited the Supreme Court's order in case of 'Rashidul Jafar alias Chota Vs State of Uttar Pradesh & Anr', passed on September 06, 2022, by which state authorities were directed to consider premature release of those prisoners who are eligible as per standing policy.

They also contended that authorities have failed to appreciate that the petitioners are not habitual offenders and have all the rights to be released on the grounds of mercy as they have already completed the jail term between 15 to 23 years.

Their plea also stated that since neither has there been any adverse report of misbehaviour, nor has there been any other incident during their incarceration, they had the right to be released on the basis of good behaviour.

The petitioners sought a direction to the authorities regarding their release as per terms and conditions imposed by the trial court.

They also stated the other similarly situated persons had already been granted pardon as they had completed about 10 years.

"As per the record, most of the petitioners had already completed their sentence as per state remission policy therefore, during pendency of the present writ petition, petitioners may be released on interim bail," their plea stated.