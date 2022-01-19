Supreme Court stays order on BJP MLAs' plea against suspension from Maharashtra Assembly for a year

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a plea by 12 BJP MLAs against their suspension from Maharashtra Assembly for one year.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar gave the parties one week time to file their written submissions in the matter.

The court heard arguments of senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, NK Kaul and others on behalf of MLAs and senior advocate C A Sundaram for the Maharashtra government.

It had earlier observed that suspending legislators for one year would be dangerous for democracy resulting in deprivation of representation to their constituencies.

The bench also referred to the Parliamentary law which required that a constituency can't go unrepresented beyond six months and the role of the Election Commission comes into play in such circumstances.

The bench felt that there has to be some rational and constitutional principle behind suspension as houses meet in sessions. The BJP MLAs were suspended on July 5.

On January 11, the court had said suspension of the MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in chair, both inside and outside the Assembly, was “worse than expulsion”.

The court had then expressed an inclination to interfere with the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Watch the latest DH videos: