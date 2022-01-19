SC stays order on BJP MLAs' plea against suspension

Supreme Court stays order on BJP MLAs' plea against suspension from Maharashtra Assembly for a year

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar gave the parties one week time to file their written submissions in the matter

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 20:14 ist
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a plea by 12 BJP MLAs against their suspension from Maharashtra Assembly for one year.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar gave the parties one week time to file their written submissions in the matter.

The court heard arguments of senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, NK Kaul and others on behalf of MLAs and senior advocate C A Sundaram for the Maharashtra government.

It had earlier observed that suspending legislators for one year would be dangerous for democracy resulting in deprivation of representation to their constituencies.

The bench also referred to the Parliamentary law which required that a constituency can't go unrepresented beyond six months and the role of the Election Commission comes into play in such circumstances.

The bench felt that there has to be some rational and constitutional principle behind suspension as houses meet in sessions. The BJP MLAs were suspended on July 5.

On January 11, the court had said suspension of the MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in chair, both inside and outside the Assembly, was “worse than expulsion”.

The court had then expressed an inclination to interfere with the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Maharashtra
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 