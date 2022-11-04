Supreme Court to hear bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear during the day itself a plea seeking a grant of interim bail to the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd Malvinder Mohan Singh in view of the critical condition of his wife.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for Singh, that the plea be heard urgently as the condition of his wife is critical due to a decrease in her platelet count

The top court issued notice to the standing counsel of the Delhi government and posted the plea for hearing at 1 pm.

Singh is presently lodged in Tihar jail in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

In September this year, the Supreme Court awarded a six-month jail term to Singh in a contempt case related to the sale of shares of Fortis to Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare.