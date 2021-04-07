Supreme Court to hear plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife for his protection in Uttar Pradesh on April 9

The Supreme Court is set to take up on Friday a plea by the wife of gangster-turned-BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari to ensure that he would not be killed in Uttar Pradesh during his trial in pending cases over there.

Mukhtar was on Tuesday taken from Roopnagar jail to Banda jail under the protection of a heavy contingent of police personnel, on a direction issued by the top court on March 26.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy would consider the writ petition filed by Afshan Ansari.

She sought a direction for the protection and safety of her husband to ensure a free and fair trial in all pending cases against him at a special court in Prayagraj. She claimed since her husband had fought elections against the present ruling party, there was "grave political acrimony" and pressure was being exerted to get him killed.

The petitioner claimed that she has been informed by sources that some sharpshooter in the guise of a lawyer will carry out murder/ruthless killing of her husband during the course of his appearance before the special court of MPs/MLAs.

She also listed a number of incidents when her husband was attacked, even though he has been in judicial custody since October 25, 2005. Her plea also apprehended some of the gangsters, who have become highly influential despite being in jail, could conspire to kill Mukhtar Ansari.

She also pointed out several statements allegedly issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others showing an imminent threat to his life. "The petitioner is in complete fear that now any time an untoward incident may happen to her husband but for protective directions issued by this court," her plea stated.

Notably, the BSP MLA from Mau was lodged in district jail Roopnagar since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case.

The Uttar Pradesh police were denied custody of Ansari 26 times between February 14, 2019, and February 14, 2020, forcing it to approach the top court.

He faced trial in as many as 14 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The state government claimed more than 30 FIRs, including those related to heinous crimes of murder, under the Gangster Act were lodged against Ansari.