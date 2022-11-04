SC to hear PIL on Delhi air pollution on November 10

Supreme Court to hear plea on Delhi air pollution on November 10

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the PIL

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2022, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 13:40 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 10, a PIL seeking issuance of fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi primary schools to be shut from November 5 as pollution worsens

"Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation,” the lawyer said, adding that “Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning.”

“List it on November 10,” the CJI said.

