Supreme Court to hear Punjab government's plea against Governor’s refusal to summon Budget Session

SC to hear Punjab govt's plea on Budget Session

The court fixed the matter for consideration at 3:50 pm on Tuesday

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2023, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 13:46 ist
File photo of Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Governor's refusal to convene Budget Session of the Assembly on March 3.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi on behalf of the AAP government mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had reportedly refused permission to the government to summon the Budget Session till he had taken legal advice on the tweets and letter written by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. 

In his submission, Singhvi said the Governor said since the CM made some statements in unconnected matters, he would not convene session.

The court, which asked as to when the session is proposed to be held, decided to consider the matter on Tuesday as Singhvi said it is scheduled on March 3.

 

Supreme Court
budget session
Punjab
India News

