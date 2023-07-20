SC to hear Senthil Balaji's plea in PMLA case tomorrow

Supreme Court to hear Senthil Balaji's plea in money laundering case on July 21

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 20 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 11:02 ist
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on July 21 a plea of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala in a money laundering case.

Megala had moved to the apex court challenging the Madras High Court's judgement allowing his custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. 

More details are awaited. 

Supreme Court
India News
Tamil Nadu
Enforcement Directorate

