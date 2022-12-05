Supreme Court to organise hackathon for improving Registry

The Supreme Court is going to organise its first-ever hackathon event in an initiative to identify innovative ideas and to explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing process from 'filing to listing' of judicial matters in the Registry.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has directed to organise a hackathon event in the Supreme Court, which would be a novel event in the history of this court, a statement from Public Relation Office said on Monday.

This will be an event wherein duty holders, stakeholders and beneficiaries would engage in collaborative brainstorming, with a goal to bring in evolution by inclusion of new methodology for upgrading the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box open innovative ideas.

The event will be organised under the supervision and guidance of Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The members of Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association will also be invited to participate in the event and provide insights by way of their suggestions for the improvement of the system, it said.

In addition, suggestions will also be sought from the duty holders, viz, the officers and officials of the Registry as well as law clerks deputed in the residential offices of the Chief Justice of India and the judges of Supreme Court.

The best eighteen suggestions or innovative ideas will be identified and would be accorded with the opportunity to deliver a presentation for demonstrating their vision.

A notification in this regard would be published very soon. The procedure to apply for the event along with the link for online submission of applications would be indicated therein. The applicant/participant would be required to briefly suggest the change/innovation, which in his/her opinion, will bring further efficiency in the existing processes of filing of cases to listing thereof. The suggestions made by the participants should be within the ambit of the provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the statement said.

The first rank holder and the runner up of the Hackathon will be felicitated. Larger Hackathons are proposed to be organised in future also under the aegis of various Committees of judges of the Supreme Court on the various topics of importance for the efficient functioning of the judicial system.