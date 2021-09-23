Supreme Court to set up committee to probe into Pegasus issue, says CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that it would be setting up a technical expert committee to inquire into the Pegasus snooping matter, and an order will be passed next week on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the issue.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the order, which was to be pronounced earlier, will now be delivered next week.
"We will be able to finalise the members of technical expert team by next week and then pronounce our orders,” said the bench.
Also Read — Pegasus affidavit: Centre's stand untenable
The observation assumes significance as the Centre had earlier offered to set up an expert panel on its own to look into the grievances of alleged snooping on phones.
The top court on September 13 had reserved its order, saying it only wanted to know whether or not the Centre used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens.
The Centre had stoutly refused to file an affidavit citing national security on pleas seeking an independent probe into the snooping row.
The pleas seeking an independent probe are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.
An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer
In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US
Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban
Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win
Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer
Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'
India's palm campaign has hard row to hoe
Why is world shocked by Chinese company's troubles?
DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'
Does MSP help reduce farm distress?