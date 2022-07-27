Supreme Court upholds ED's power to arrest under PMLA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Enforcement Directorate's power to arrest under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It noted that the process is "not arbitrary".

The Court upheld the constitutionality of the provisions of Sections 5, 8, 15, 17 and 19 of the PMLA, which relate to the powers of ED's power of arrest.

The apex court said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with FIR and ECIR is an internal document of Enforcement Directorate. The court said that the supply of ECIR to an accused is not mandatory and only disclosure of reasons during arrest is enough.

The matter pertains to the alleged framing of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the espionage case.

During the hearing on the pleas concerning the interpretation of certain PMLA provisions, the apex court had deliberated on section 45 of the Act as well as section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and also on balancing the rights of the accused.

While section 45 of the PMLA deals with the aspect of offences to be cognisable and non-bailable, section 436A of the CrPC deals with the maximum period for which an undertrial prisoner can be detained.

The apex court had also heard arguments on section 19 of the PMLA, which deals with the aspect of power to arrest, as well as section 3 that provides the definition of a money-laundering offence.

More to follow...