Surat-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad following suspected bird hit

A Delhi-bound flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Sunday morning following a suspected bird-hit soon after the aircraft took off from Surat airport, sources said.
The IndiGo flight from Surat to Delhi landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here safely and there were no injuries, they added.
The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft, these airport sources said.
