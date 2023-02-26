IndiGo flight diverted following suspected bird hit

Surat-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad following suspected bird hit

150-odd passengers and crew members were flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft, airport sources said

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Feb 26 2023, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 19:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi-bound flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Sunday morning following a suspected bird-hit soon after the aircraft took off from Surat airport, sources said.

The IndiGo flight from Surat to Delhi landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here safely and there were no injuries, they added.

Also Read | IndiGo Delhi-Deogarh flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat

The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft, these airport sources said.

India News
Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad airport
Surat
Gujarat
Delhi
Indigo
Indigo flight
Aviation

