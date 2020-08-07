Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Plea in SC to set free Bihar IPS officer quarantined in Mumbai

A day before the release of Bihar cadre IPS officer from quarantine, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday to set free Patna (Central) SP Vinay Tiwari, who has been forcefully detained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on his visit to Mumbai for probe into the suspicious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

The BMC, however, on Friday allowed the officer to return back to Patna.

In a habeas corpus petition, Bihar resident, Nalin N Mishra contended Tiwari has been illegally confined without any authority of law in the name of alleged quarantine and in sheer violation of guidelines and his fundamental rights.

The petition drawn by advocates Rajesh Inamdar, Shashwat Anand and Ankur Azad and filed by Mithu Jain sought a direction of the top court to quash or set aside the order of illegal detention, portrayed as 14 days alleged quarantine.

The petitioner said such an order was "expedient, necessary and imperative" when there is a blatant misuse of power by the detaining authority to prevent the IPS officer from lawful discharge and execution of his official duty.

Tiwari had gone to Mumbai on August 2 to lead and coordinate with the investigation being carried out by a four-member special investigation team of Patna police following an FIR lodged by the actor's father K K Singh on July 25. The complainant had accused actress Rhea Chakraborty, live-in partner of the actor, of abetment to suicide, illegal confinement, extortion, cheating and misappropriation of Rs 17 crore.

The four-member police team had already returned Patna after recording the statement of witnesses. Following the recommendation by the Bihar government, the case has been handed over to the CBI, which on Thursday lodged began its investigation.

The petitioner said, "The alleged quarantine of the detainee is in derogation to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the State of Maharashtra wherein it was provided that if the passenger is returning within seven days of his arrival, there shall be no quarantine."

In the circumstances, the detaining authority ought to have granted him exemption or given a statement of reasons for the rejection of it, when such a request was made by the DGP of Bihar Police, he pointed out.

If an exception could not have been made for Tiwari or his stay exceeded seven days time, the detaining authority must have allowed him to go back to Patna, he added.

