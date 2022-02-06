Suspected drug peddler found hanging in Kathua lockup

Suspected drug peddler found hanging inside lockup in Kathua

Sunil Verma, a resident of Tapyal village, was arrested along with 11.47 grams of heroin

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 06 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old suspected drug peddler allegedly hanged himself inside a lockup at a police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, triggering protests by his relatives and demands for a judicial probe into the incident, officials said.

Sunil Verma, a resident of Tapyal village, was arrested along with 11.47 grams of heroin during vehicle checking in Hiranagar area on Thursday and was being questioned at the local police station, the officials said.

Verma was found hanging with his muffler inside the washroom at the police station around 8:10 am and was rushed to Government Medical College hospital Kathua, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said, claiming he had committed suicide.

However, his relatives on getting information about his death visited the police station and later blocked Jammu-Pathankot highway near Londi Morh demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The protesters also demanded immediate suspension of the officers concerned, the officials said, adding senior police and civil officers have rushed to the scene to ensure early opening of the highway.

The officials said the body will be handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Kathua
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 