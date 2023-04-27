Suspected member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested

Suspected member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang among three arrested by Punjab Police

Two suspected associates of Nahar were also nabbed and three weapons and nine live cartridges recovered by the anti-gangster task force and the police in Amritsar

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh ,
  • Apr 27 2023, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 00:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested Nitin Nahar, a suspected member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Two suspected associates of Nahar were also nabbed and three weapons and nine live cartridges recovered by the anti-gangster task force and the police in Amritsar.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF and CIA @cpamritsar have arrested Nitin Nahar, an absconding criminal of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, along with his two associates and seized three weapons with nine live cartridges," Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

"With the arrest of these criminals, three planned murders and a number of extortion attempts have been averted. Further investigation is in progress," he added.

India News
Punjab
Crime

