Suspected narcotics smuggler's property attached in UP's Ghazipur

The 322-square metre property that was attached was allegedly purchased using illegally acquired money

PTI
PTI, Ghazipur ,
  • Apr 03 2023, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 11:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The authorities have attached a property belonging to suspected narcotics smuggler Sarfaraj Ansari in this Uttar Pradesh district's Nasruddin locality, officials said on Monday.

Ansari, who is accused of narcotics smuggling, has two cases registered against him in the City and the Jangipur police stations. He has been booked in another case in Dildarnagar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Guarav Kumar said.

The 322-square metre property that was attached was allegedly purchased using illegally acquired money, the police said.

The district magistrate had ordered the attachment of the property under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and the action was taken on Sunday, Kumar said.

