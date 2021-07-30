Suspected Pakistan drones noticed at 3 locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering over three different locations in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
The flying objects were sighted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya and Gagwal areas around 8.30 pm on Thursday, the officials said.
The latest sightings were recorded nearly a week after police shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material in the border belt of Kanachak near here.
The officials said Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired a couple of rounds towards one of the drones in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side.
The other two drones disappeared from the sky shortly after hovering over sensitive security installations at Bari Brahmana and along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Gagwal, the officials said.
Police along with other security forces have rushed to the sites for thorough search, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.
