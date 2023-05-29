Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pak drone shot down near Amritsar border

BSF troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle after hearing its buzzing noise in the district's Dhanoi Khurd village around 8.50 pm on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 29 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 12:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

BSF troops shot down a suspected Pakistani drone that allegedly sneaked into the Indian side near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official said on Monday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle after hearing its buzzing noise in the district's Dhanoi Khurd village around 8.50 pm on Sunday, the BSF official said.

The black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) with a bag containing 2.70 kilogrammes of narcotics attached to it was recovered from a field following a search, he added.

India News
BSF
Amritsar
Indo-Pak border

