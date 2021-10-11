Suspected spy who gave information to Pak handlers held

Suspected spy who shared information with Pakistan handlers arrested in Jammu

He was nabbed by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu & Kashmir Police from the Gandhi Nagar area, officials said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 11 2021, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 02:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man from Uttar Pradesh suspected to have shared information of vital installations including through videos with Pakistan-based operatives was arrested here on Sunday, officials said.

He was nabbed by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu & Kashmir Police from the Gandhi Nagar area, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered and further investigation is on, the officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, the officials said, the arrested person had reportedly shared videos of vital installations, including places of worship, with his Pakistani handlers.

In a separate case, the police arrested a criminal who had stolen a pistol from the Nagrota area of Jammu.

Mohd Mushtaq, alias Gungi, had snatched the weapon from a person in the Miran Sahib area recently and had gone underground, a police official said.

The stolen pistol was recovered as well, he said.

"The arrested person is a notorious criminal and was facing charges in many cases at different police stations, ranging from theft, rape, smuggling of bovine animals and narcotics," the official said. 

