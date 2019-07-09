Suspended BJP leader's sex scandal gets murkier

Pradeep Joshi (55) was suspended on Monday after objectionable chat messages he exchanged with a 20-year-old local youth went viral on social media.

State Congress secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that Pradeep Joshi may have got the youth he was having sexual relation with killed 20 days ago. The missing youth, who hails from Jaora town near Ujjain, is being searched by his family without success, he claimed.

Demanding Joshi’s immediate arrest and a CBI probe into the alleged murder, the Congress leader claimed that apart from boys the disgraced BJP leader had exploited some women party workers too. Among his victims is a Ujjain municipal corporation corporator.

Pradeep Joshi, who was sent by the RSS to the BJP, was in news a year ago when a video purportedly showing him naked with a woman had gone viral on the social media. Since then he was under the state BJP leadership’s scanner but no action was taken against him until another scandal involving him rocked the party.

Joshi was removed after the obscene chat messages involving him were forwarded to the state BJP office in Bhopal by some people.

State organisational general secretary, Suhas Bhagat confirmed Joshi’s removal but declined to elaborate on the reason behind the action.

Bhagat was looking into the affairs related to Ujjain division after complaints received from the party workers against Joshi.

State BJP president Rakesh Singh said he was getting the entire matter examined and would comment only after thorough investigation.

Joshi was managing party affairs in Ujjain division for the last few months. Earlier, he was appointed as party in-charge of Gwalior, but was transferred to Ujjain due to unexplained reasons, said sources.