Suspicious aerial object spotted near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Suspicious aerial object spotted near LoC in Poonch

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 19 2020, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 17:26 ist
An aerial object with a long smoke tail was seen near the LoC in Poonch sector. Screenshot: Google Maps

An aerial object was spotted flying near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to start a probe.

Sources said that at around 7 AM, an aerial object with a long smoke tail was seen near the LoC in Poonch sector and movement of the object was witnessed for around one and a half minutes.

All the intelligence agencies, especially those dealing with LoC situation, are probing the matter with many believing that it was a low orbit small scale satellite or an unarmed aerial vehicle (UAV).

For the past several days, Pakistan Army has been resorting to intense mortar shelling on forward areas along the LoC in Poonch which include Shahpur, Kirni, Qasba, Mankote and Mendhar sectors.

Reports said the heavy shelling from Pakistan has caused panic among the border residents forcing them to stay in underground bunkers for safety.

Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
Line of Control
