Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini

According to officials, the bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 04 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A suspicious bag was found in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday, sending the security agencies into a tizzy ahead of the Independence Day, police said.

According to officials, the bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9.

Police said the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs are heading to the scene. Further details area awaited, they said. 

Delhi
India News
bomb scare

