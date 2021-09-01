Swiggy agent accused of killing Noida restaurant owner over delay in order

A delivery agent working for food delivery platform Swiggy is accused of shooting and killing the owner of a restaurant in Greater Noida for allegedly delaying part of an order.

According to a report by NDTV, the Swiggy agent had reached the restaurant to collect an order of chicken biriyani and 'poori subzi'. The restaurant had issued him the biriyani order on time, but said there would be delay in giving him the second order, which led to a scuffle between him and the restaurant staff.

Eventually, the owner of the restaurant came to mediate between the delivery agent and the staff, which led to the agent allegedly shooting the manager in the head. The owner was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the report said.

"The delivery boy killed the restaurant owner because there was delay in getting the order ready," police officer Vishal Pandey told NDTV, adding that the police were reviewing CCTV footage and that three teams had been formed to catch the culprit.