Swiggy agent hit by car, dragged for 500 meters in Noida: Report

In a case similar to the Sultanpuri shocker, a Swiggy delivery agent died after a car hit his two-wheeler and then dragged him for 500 meters in Noida on January 1, the same day when Anjali Singh met with the accident.

The delivery agent - Kaushal - was making a delivery on New Year's night when a car hit his vehicle near a flyover in Sector 14, Noida, NDTV reported quoting police officials. As per eyewitnesses, the car stopped near a temple, 500 meters from the spot of the accident, and fled when the agent's body came off.

His family was made aware of the situation when Kaushal's brother Amit called him around 1 am, and a passerby answered to convey the news.

As per officials, a case has been filed based on Amit's complaint and an investigation is ongoing. 'We are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused,' an official told the publication.

This accident occurred hours after Anjali Singh was hit by a car and dragged for nearly 13 km. Her naked body was found on the side of the road with multiple injuries, gripping the nation in shock. In Anjali's case, all five who were present in the car have been taken into custody. The men claimed to have been drunk at the time and have been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder" and rash driving, leading to death by negligence.

Anjali's family - who had initially suggested it was a case of sexual assault - has now turned on the victim's friend Nidhi, who fled the scene without informing the cops about the accident. Her family has suggested that the friend should be slapped with murder charges.