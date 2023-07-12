Swollen Yamuna brings a flood of woes in Delhi

When the river flowing by the side of their courtyard was a friendlier entity, Ganesh says that despite its depleting reputation, the Yamuna kept his household going.

“We have a boat service, and be it pre-wedding shoots, instagram reels or just a ride around the corner – we provide every service. There is hardly any reel where you would not see my face,” the resident of ghat no 24 of the Yamuna proclaimed, just as he was helping his mother reach a drier spot.

It was the river that sustained them, and suddenly on Monday night, Ganesh recalls, the water started creeping into the courtyard. Ganesh and his mother, along with other relatives, soon shifted their valuables to the rooftop. The TV, fridge, cooler and an AC that they managed to shift just in time were all brought in the last two years, he said.

Ganesh’s family is among hundreds living in the low-lying areas of the banks of the Yamuna whose lives were upended over the weekend, as unending downpours led to a rise in the levels of the river that snakes through the Capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the release of water by the Haryana government at Hathnikund had led to the increase. By Tuesday evening, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge the ghat DH visited recorded at 206.69 metres.

Rising water levels led the government to evacuate people from the banks to makeshift accommodations and tents. The iconic Yamuna bridge was closed for traffic during the day.

Nearby Ganesh’s house, Gaurishankar, who teaches swimming at five-star hotels, rues the lack of help. “We learnt to swim in the Yamuna; the river is our life, but the government was least prepared when so many warnings were being issued. We need to wade back into the river, but I’m worried about infections that I could catch,” he added.

The ghat had seen a litany of visitors – Delhi LG Vinay Saksena, Chandni Chowk MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney as well as Delhi minister Atishi – had visited the area since last night. The Delhi government held an emergency meet on Monday evening, and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference that over 2,700 tents have been erected in the East, North, Northeast, Southeast, Central and Shahdara districts of Delhi. “The water level of the Yamuna is rising because of the discharge of a huge quantity of water from Haryana,” he said, adding that a flood was unlikely in Delhi.

The NDRF, too, said that it deployed 39 teams across Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. “We are in touch with state authorities and we are monitoring the situation,” Mohsen Shahidi, DIG NDRF, told reporters.

Gaurishankar and Ganesh both say that the administration has not provided them with any amenities.

Ruby, who is managing to keep her children safe, is looking at longing at her neighbours. “They will remain unaffected because their house is on the first floor. I’ve not eaten nor operated the kitchen since this morning,” she added.

As if by cue, a local team of the Delhi BJP unit, which has set up a tent across the street, is offering puris and sabzi for the famished residents. Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta says it is his duty to do so. “The Kejriwal government might not be available, but we are,” he quipped.