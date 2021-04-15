Syed Ali Geelani's family disassociate itself from strike call from Pakistan

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan-based Hurriyat led by Abdullah Geelani, ailing hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani Thursday dissociated himself from a strike call issued in his name from across the border.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that the family of nonagenarian Geelani has said the letter purportedly issued by the ailing separatist leader is fake and not been issued by him. The letter, which appears to have come from across the border, asking people of Kashmir to observe strike on Friday against recent killings has been doing rounds on social media from the last two days.

“Police have checked with the family members of Geelani and found that he has not tweeted about any strike call for Friday,” a police official said.

The police warned social network users to desist from sharing the press release on social media platforms as it would be perceived as instigation of violence leading to creating a law and order problem.

The police also announced that a case FIR number 265/20 13 under sections of the UAPA Act and IPC had been registered at Budgam police station. "Further investigation is in progress,” the police added.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, requested the people to carry out their normal activities in the holy month of Ramzan and need not pay any heed to rumors on social media.

Feeling hurt at being sidelined in decision-making and underhand disparagement of his role within the separatist amalgam, Geelani had resigned as chairman of the hardline faction of Hurriyat Conference last June. Immediately after the decision, he had disassociated himself from a similar strike call issued from Pakistan last July.

While announcing his decision to sever his association with the Hurriyat, Geelani had said that Abdullah Geelani will continue to work as his representative in Pakistan and overseas.