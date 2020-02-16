Syed Ali Shah Geelani stable, condition improving, say doctors  

Syed Ali Geelani stable, condition improving: Doctors

A senior said a team of doctors visited Geelani on Saturday to assess his condition

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 16 2020, 11:16am ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 11:16am ist

The condition of ailing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is improving, doctors said on Sunday.

"He (Geelani) is stable, though he continues to suffer from chest infection. In fact, he is recovering and is better than before," a senior doctor of SKIMS hospital said.

"The patient is taking liquid diet and medicines prescribed by Dr Naveed from Chest Medicine of GMC Srinagar, " the doctor said.

Speculations about the health condition of Geelani had forced authorities to shut down mobile internet for a day earlier this week.

Security forces have been deployed in strength outside Geelani's Hyderpora residence to deal with any eventuality. 

