T20 WC: 2 more detained for raising Pro-Pak slogans in J-K's Samba

Two more people were detained by police on Wednesday for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, taking the total number of those detained to eight, officials said.
On Monday night, a case was registered and six people were detained in this connection.
A senior officer of the district said, "Two more persons have been detained on Wednesday. More persons are likely to be detained."
A video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday surfaced.
This triggered widespread protests by various social organisations in Samba district.
Videos purportedly showing medical students at female and male hostels in Srinagar raising pro-Pakistan slogans have also surfaced.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club
Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use
Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?
Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer
Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul
'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea
5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events
DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds