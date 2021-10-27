2 more detained for raising Pro-Pak slogans in J&K

T20 WC: 2 more detained for raising Pro-Pak slogans in J-K's Samba

A video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday surfaced

PTI
PTI,
  Oct 27 2021, 22:47 ist
  updated: Oct 27 2021, 23:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two more people were detained by police on Wednesday for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, taking the total number of those detained to eight, officials said.

On Monday night, a case was registered and six people were detained in this connection.

A senior officer of the district said, "Two more persons have been detained on Wednesday. More persons are likely to be detained."

A video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday surfaced.

This triggered widespread protests by various social organisations in Samba district.

Videos purportedly showing medical students at female and male hostels in Srinagar raising pro-Pakistan slogans have also surfaced.

