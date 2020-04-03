Tablighi attendees make vulgar signs in UP hospital

Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Ghaziabad hospital make vulgar signs, roam nude inside

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 13:15 ist
Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin mosque during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Credit: PTI Photo)

People in Uttar Pradesh who are quarantined after they visited Tablighi Jamaat even in Delhi that has now become a hotspot of coronavirus cases have been allegedly making vulgar signs and roaming nude inside a Ghaziabad hospital according to multiple media reports.

Ghaziabad CMO has written a letter to the local police saying that the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event attendees have been misbehaving with the hospital staff.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The hospital's nursing staff has complained against these patients, the CMO in the letter.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Ghaziabad
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Nizamuddin
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

Be novel, give COVID-19 the slip to go on your own trip

Be novel, give COVID-19 the slip to go on your own trip

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

 