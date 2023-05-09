Visit Kedarnath only after taking updates: Officials

Take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple: Authorities to pilgrims

Fresh registrations for visits to the temple have been stopped till May 15 due to bad weather

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 09 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 15:43 ist
Kedarnath temple: Credit: PTI Photo

In the wake of heavy snowfall in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag district administration on Tuesday advised pilgrims to visit the temple only after taking a weather update.

"Kedarnath received heavy snowfall on Monday once again. Pilgrims are advised to plan their journey to the temple in accordance with the weather update for the area on Tuesday," Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.

Also Read: Kedarnath shrine opens for devotees amid inclement weather

"The safety of pilgrims is of paramount importance to us," she said.

Fresh registrations for visits to the temple have been stopped till May 15 due to bad weather, joint director of tourism Yogendra Gangwar said. Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have witnessed frequent snowfalls in April and May this year. The way to Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh shrine located in Chamoli district which is to be opened for devotees on May 2, is still clogged with snow. Twenty-eight Indian Army personnel and volunteers of Hemkund Sahib Trust are busy clearing the snow from the route, Hemkund Sahib Trust said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kedarnath
Snowfall
Indian Army

Related videos

What's Brewing

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 