Taken the Covid-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh? You may get 2 kg tomatoes!

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 21 2021, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 12:39 ist
Tomatoes in return for getting vaccine jab. Credit: Pixabay Photo

As countries around the world try to inoculate maximum citizens, Covid-19 vaccination campaigns across India have spared no effort to get people vaccinated and stay ahead of the pandemic. 

However, in a strange-sounding proposition, Chattisgarh will give its residents a unique gift for getting the jab: juicy tomatoes!

Those getting vaccinated will be provided two kilograms of in a bid to encourage more people to be vaccinated. this "offer" has been implemented in all of Bijapur's hospitals that prescribe the Covid-19 vaccine.

Purshottam Sallur, a district official, told ANI that the free tomatoes were given out to inspire more people in the district to get the vaccine. “It's being done to encourage them. We appealed to vegetable vendors, they supplied to the municipality", Sallur said. And it seems that the initiatives have paid off.

According to the survey, the possibility of receiving free tomatoes – a kilogram of which costs about Rs 40  – has drawn huge crowds to hospitals across the district for vaccination shots.

As India is facing an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Centre announced on Tuesday that from May 1, all people over the age of 18 will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and allowed private hospitals and states to directly purchase the dosage from the manufacturer.

Also Read | All above 18 years will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine from May 1

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1,56,16,130, with 2,95,041 new coronavirus infections and 2,023 new deaths recorded on Wednesday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Bijapur
tomatoes
Chhattisgarh
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

