Talks between agitating Punjab farmers, ministers end inconclusively

The talks between the protesting farmers from Punjab with the Modi government to end their one-and-a-half month agitation over agriculture sector reforms ended inconclusively on Friday.

Representatives of 31 farmers’ organisations from Punjab had a seven-hour meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal to raise their concerns over the farm sector reforms, which the farmers fear could end up scrapping the minimum support price regime and agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC).

At the outset, Tomar told the farmer leaders that the government had no plans to scrap the MSP regime and APMC markets would continue to function.

"The farm sector reforms would not only provide freedom of choice to farmers to sell their produce at remunerative price and also safeguard farmers’ interests," he said.

“The talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and both sides agreed to continue to hold further discussions,” an Agriculture Ministry statement said.

Farmers’ agitation in Punjab has blocked railway traffic, starving thermal power plants of coal and the state of essential supplies, fertilisers, and jute bags for storing paddy that has been harvested in the fields.

The farmers' leaders are scheduled to meet in Chandigarh next week to finalise their response to the Centre after Friday’s marathon meeting.

Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav also briefed the meeting on railway operations that had taken a hit due to the farmers’ agitation in Punjab and urged them to end the 'rail roko' movement.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the talks of the farmer leaders with the Union ministers.

The farmer leaders argue that the new laws will dilute the MSP regime, benefit corporates more than small farmers, and end the APMC markets. They are also protesting the Electricity Bill, 2020, which could end power subsidies for farmers.

Farmers’ organisations from across the country are also planning a massive protest in the national capital on November 26-27 to demand the rollback of farm sector reforms.