Talks between Indian, Chinese officials are over

The Indian delegation, led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh, is returning to Leh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2020, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 17:17 ist
Talks between military commanders of India and China in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control are over and the Indian delegation, led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh, is returning to Leh, ANI reported.

Also read — Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China to hold Lt. General-level talks on June 6

 

On Friday, the two countries held diplomatic talks during which they agreed to handle their "differences" through peaceful discussions while respecting each other's sensitivities and concerns.

In the talks, the two sides also agreed to settle differences in accordance with guidance provided by the leadership of two countries, in a reference to decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2018.

"Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Also read — Indian, Chinese diplomats agree to settle differences through “peaceful dialogue”

"At this stage therefore any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting," it said without providing any details about the high-level dialogue scheduled for this morning.

The two armies have already held 12 rounds of talks between their local commanders and three rounds of discussions at the level of major general-rank officials. But the talks did not produce any tangible outcome, sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

India
China
Indian Army

