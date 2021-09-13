Tantric rapes woman on pretext of curing ailment in UP

Tantric arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing ailment

A case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 22:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tantric was arrested Monday for raping a woman on the pretext of curing her ailment in Khatoli town here, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh said a case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, Suhail.

Suhail visited the victim’s house after her family called him to cure her disease, police said.

The woman was left alone in a room with the tantric and he raped her, they said.

She told her family about the incident so they caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

The victim was sent for medical examination. 

