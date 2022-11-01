'Tantriks' treat patients in Uttar Pradesh government hospital

Patients are expected to be treated by the doctors when they are admitted to the hospitals but in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district they are treated by the 'tantriks' (exorcist).

A video, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed that 'tantriks' were treating two patients who were admitted to the emergency ward of the Mahoba district hospital.

According to the reports, the attendants of the patients, who had been admitted to the hospital after being bitten by a scorpion a few days back, roped in the 'tantriks' after there was no improvement in their condition.

Reports said that the 'tantriks' performed their rituals in the emergency ward of the hospital in full view of other patients and the staff.

One of the 'tantriks', identified as Santosh Pujari said that he had 'treated' two patients in the hospital and claimed that their condition 'improved' after the rituals. He also said that the attendants of the patients often seek their services.

Earlier also the 'tantriks' had performed rituals in the hospital to 'treat' the patients.

One of the doctors deployed at the hospital however said that he had no information about the presence of 'tantriks' in the hospital.

District officials said that they were trying to verify the videos and added that action would be taken against the staff if the report was found to be true.