Tapan Kumar Deka made IB chief, Samant Goel gets another year as RAW chief

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 18:38 ist
Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka. Credit: Twitter/ @bijukrdeka

The government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka as the new Director of Intelligence Bureau, while Samant Goel got a one-year extension as Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief.

Deka is presently working as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau. The 1988-batch IPS officer will succeed Arvinda Kumar, a 1984-batch IPS officer who has completed his term.

Deka has been appointed for a period of two years.

Goel, a 1984-barch Punjab cadre IPS officer, will continue to head the RAW till June 30 next year.

The government had on Thursday appointed Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

CRPF Director General of CRPF Kuldiep Singh was given additional charge of the NIA in May last year after the retirement of Y C Modi.

