Target of three years set to make Madhya Pradesh 'aatmanirbhar': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a target of three years has been set to make the state 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

He said this while addressing the concluding session of the 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh' webinar on Friday.

Chouhan sought suggestions from different sections of the society and subject experts for drafting a roadmap for 'Aatmnirbhar Madhya Pradesh'.

He said the government alone cannot take the state to new heights of development and active cooperation of all was necessary for it.

"An action plan of 'Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh' will be prepared and promptly implemented based on the suggestions received in the webinars organised in this regard," the chief minister said.

"We have set a target of three years for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Chouhan appreciated the suggestions given during the webinar, which include the creation of national logistics hub in the state, Narmada tourism, and also related to air cargo, futuristic industry, tiger reserve adaptation, among others.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and other experts took part in the webinar.

Prabhu said the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the global economy.

"To overcome this challenge, there is no other alternative but to become self-reliant," he said.

Prabhu said that the state has to be linked with the global value chain and global supply chain to make it self- reliant.

"There is immense potential to make Madhya Pradesh a national logistics hub. Its internal trade will also get a boost. Global futuristic industries should come to the state," he suggested.