In a nightmare of sorts, a tea vendor near Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, turned COVID-19 positive.

59-year-old Thackeray stays in Matoshree, but travels to Varsha, the official residence at Malabar Hill, for meetings.

The CM stays in Matoshree with his family comprising his wife and two sons - Aditya and Tejas.

Aditya is Maharashtra's tourism, environment and protocol minister.