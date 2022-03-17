Technical glitch delays services on three Delhi Metro lines

The services of three corridors of the Delhi Metro have been restored after being delayed due to some technical glitch on Thursday morning, the DMRC said.

A large number of office-goers avail themselves of Metro services at this time to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

"Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Service Update Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute. https://t.co/dkz8CalVfy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 17, 2022

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 9 am to alert commuters, "Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute".

Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 17, 2022

A senior official said it was due to a "snag". More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains at many stations.

"No metro from last 20 minutes at Kashmere gate heavy rush," wrote Mayank Sharma in response to DMRC's tweet.

Many passengers on these lines also tweeted that they were "not informed" about the reason behind the delay.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out the latest videos from DH: