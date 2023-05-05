Technical snag hits Delhi Metro's Violet Line services for around 2 hours

Technical snag hits Delhi Metro's Violet Line services

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 22:51 ist
A violet line metro train at Delhi's Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Credit: PTI File Photo

Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected for nearly two hours on Friday due to technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

"Violet Line Update: Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted at 9:39 am.

Many people took to Twitter to share the inconvenience faced by them due to the delay in services.

In a tweet posted at 11:43 am, the DMRC informed commuters that normal services had resumed on the Violet Line.

A senior official of the DMRC said there was a "track circuit drop issue" between Lajpat Nagar and Moolchand station in the up line section (going towards Kashmere Gate) from 9:30 am to 11:30 am due to which the speed of trains was restricted on this section.

This delayed other trains on the Violet Line near the affected section, he said.

