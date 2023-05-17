Teen burnt to death for resisting molestation in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a girl was allegedly burnt to death after she resisted attempts to molest her by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

According to the police sources here, the accused, identified as Abkit Kumar, who was the victim's neighbour, had been stalking her for the past several months.

Ankit barged into the house of the victims on Tuesday evening when her parents had gone out in connection with some work leaving the girl and her two younger brothers, and tried to molest her.

The victim tried to resist and also shouted for help, sources said. Apparently enraged over the resistance, the accused poured diesel over the victim and set her ablaze.

The victim was rushed to the district hospital by the locals from where she was referred to a specialised medical centre after her condition worsened, sources said. The minor, who had suffered extensive burn injuries, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Police said that the accused, who had fled from the spot after perpetrating the crime, was later arrested.

''We managed to identify the accused on the basis of the statement of the two younger brothers of the victim,'' said a senior police official in Mainpuri.

The opposition leaders were quick to latch on to the incident and said that the women were not 'safe' under the present dispensation. ''This government is only busy conducting fake encounters....the common people are not safe in this regime,'' said a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Mainpuri.

