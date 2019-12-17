Teen dead, 5 hurt as balloon seller's cylinder explodes

A 15-year-old girl was killed and five persons were injured in a cylinder blast in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, police said.

Anwarali Akbarali Sheikh (41) was filling gas into the balloons to sell at a fair in Ghodgaon village when a cylinder kept on his two-wheeler exploded, killing Sonali Gangurde on the spot, said an official.

"Sheikh was injured and so were four children in the 8-16 age group who were purchasing balloons from him. The condition of two children is serious and they have been admitted in Dhule civil hospital. Sheikh who tried to flee from the area was thrashed by villagers and handed over to the police," said the Malegaon taluka police official.