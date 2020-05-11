Teen gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh; 11-year-old eyewitness killed

Two youths allegedly gang-raped a teen and allegedly killed her 11-year old brother who had seen their act at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, about 300 kilometres from Lucknow.

Police sources said that the two youths, residents of the same village, barged into the teen's house when she was alone and allegedly gang-raped her.

The victim's younger brother returned suddenly and protested when he witnessed his sister being sexually assaulted, sources said. The youths allegedly strangled the minor with a towel.

The alleged culprits, who hailed from influential families, then allegedly forced the victim's parents to bury their son and warned them against approaching the police.

The parents decided, however, to meet senior police officials in Etah on Sunday and a case was registered in this regard. Police said that the body of the minor would be exhumed and a postmortem examination would be conducted.