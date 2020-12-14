Teen girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district

Teen girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 23:19 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A teenage girl was allegedly gang raped in a village in the Pahadi area here, police said on Monday.

The girl, about 15 years old, was allegedly raped by two persons of her village on Sunday evening, Station House Officer (SHO), Pahadi, Shravan Kumar Singh said.

When the accused saw her uncle coming, they left the girl in a field and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said.

The SHO said that of the two involved in rape one is about 16 years old while the other is 19 years old.

Police are probing the matter. The accused are absconding, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Chitrakoot
rape

What's Brewing

Silent Night: How coronavirus is killing Christmas

Silent Night: How coronavirus is killing Christmas

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

 