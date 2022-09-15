Teen girl sits on hospital floor for blood transfusion in Madhya Pradesh

A 15-year-old had to sit on the floor and receive a blood transfusion, while her mother held the blood bag at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

According to an NDTV report, the mother of 15-year-old Santoshi Kewat took her to Maihar Civil Hospital, because her haemoglobin level was low. The hospital staff, due to lack of vacant beds, seated Kewat on the floor to receive a blood transfusion.

After a photo of Kewat sitting on the floor with her mother holding the blood bag started circulating on social media, citing medical negligence, the authorities were alerted.

As per the report, district collector Anurag Verma directed chief medical and health officer Dr Ashok Awadhiya to investigate the incident.

Following the investigation, instructions were given to stop one increment of Dr Pradeep Nigam, the in-charge of the hospital, and two increments of staff nurse Anju Singh with immediate effect, the publication reported.