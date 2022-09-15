Girl made to receive blood transfusion on floor in MP

Teen girl sits on hospital floor for blood transfusion in Madhya Pradesh

District collector Anurag Verma directed chief medical and health officer Dr Ashok Awadhiya to investigate the incident

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 16:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A 15-year-old had to sit on the floor and receive a blood transfusion, while her mother held the blood bag at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

According to an NDTV report, the mother of 15-year-old Santoshi Kewat took her to Maihar Civil Hospital, because her haemoglobin level was low. The hospital staff, due to lack of vacant beds, seated Kewat on the floor to receive a blood transfusion.

After a photo of Kewat sitting on the floor with her mother holding the blood bag started circulating on social media, citing medical negligence, the authorities were alerted.

As per the report, district collector Anurag Verma directed chief medical and health officer Dr Ashok Awadhiya to investigate the incident.

Following the investigation, instructions were given to stop one increment of Dr Pradeep Nigam, the in-charge of the hospital, and two increments of staff nurse Anju Singh with immediate effect, the publication reported.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Hospital

What's Brewing

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

 